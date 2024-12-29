ACB opposes K T Rama Rao's petition to halt investigation into Formula-E race event irregularities

HYDERABAD: The counter affidavit filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) in the Telangana High Court has opposed the petition filed by BRS MLA and former minister K T Rama Rao seeking a halt to the investigation into the alleged irregularities in conducting the Formula-E race event.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Rama Rao and officials had misappropriated public funds, violated mandatory procedures, and caused a significant financial loss to the public exchequer.

Investigating officer Majid Ali Khan argued that the petitioner filed the criminal petition to obstruct the ongoing investigation. Citing the Supreme Court precedents, the counter-affidavit stressed that powers under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) should be exercised sparingly and only in exceptional circumstances to prevent legitimate prosecutions from being “choked or smothered”.

The counter also stated that the allegations and evidence presented thus far, including official documents and complaint records, establish a prima facie case against the petitioner under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

At the heart of the controversy is the organisation of Formula-E racing events in Hyderabad. A tripartite agreement was signed on October 25, 2022, between Formula E Operations Limited (FEO), the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department of the Telangana government, and Ace Nxt Gen Private Limited, a private sponsor. The agreement specified that the government’s role would be limited to constructing the race track and providing civic amenities.

The inaugural event was successfully conducted on February 11, 2023, with the HMDA incurring Rs 12 crore in expenditure.

However, disputes arose when the private sponsor, Ace Nxt Gen, backed out of its commitments for the next season, prompting the government to step in as the promoter.

‘HMDA spent Rs 54.88 crore without approval’

The counter affidavit alleges that the HMDA spent Rs 54.88 crore from its general funds on the event without obtaining mandatory administrative approvals or Finance Department concurrence, a requirement for expenditure exceeding Rs 10 crore.