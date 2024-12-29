CM, Sridhar Babu lead tributes to PJR on death anniversary

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu were among those who have offered floral tributes to former minister P Janardhan Reddy, or PJR as he was popularly known on his death anniversary on Saturday.

In a statement, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Janardhan Reddy was always there for the poor. He recalled the former minister’s contributions as Congress Legislature Party leader between 1994 and 1999, which he said gave impetus to the separate Telangana movement. Revanth said that Janardhan Reddy always strove for people’s issues.

Offering floral tributes at the Janardhan Reddy statue at Khairatabad, Sridhar Babu said that only a handful of political leaders remain immortal in the hearts of the people, and the former minister was undoubtedly at the top of that list.

He added that Janardhan Reddy dedicated every breath of his life to championing the rights of the underprivileged and the working class. Sridhar Babu highlighted Janardhan Reddy’s unwavering commitment to the principles of the Congress.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Vem Narender Reddy, the adviser to the chief minister, veteran leader and former MP V Hanumanth Rao, Janardhan Reddy’s daughter P Vijaya Reddy and other senior Congress leaders were present.