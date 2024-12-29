Excise police see 29% rise in NDPS cases, 62% increase in arrests in 2024

HYDERABAD: Excise police registered a total of 1,045 NDPS cases and arrested 1,840 persons in 2024. In contrast, 809 cases were registered with 1,134 persons arrested in 2023. This indicates that there has been a 29% increase in cases and a 62% increase in arrests this year.

The annual crime report was released at Nampally by Prohibition and Excise (Enforcement) Director Kamalasan Reddy. He said with the help of the TGANB, the police seized ganja and other narcotic substances worth Rs 12.22 crore.

“This year, the police arrested 1,991 persons and seized 6,330 kg of ganja and 505 vehicles in up to 1,118 cases,” Kamalasan said, adding that since 2014, the conviction rate in the NDPS cases has been only 2.87%.

He further said, “As the police are not implementing the guidelines of courts, many cases are being acquitted. So, to increase the conviction rate, the police receive online and offline sessions from TGANB and other agencies on how to follow the procedure to file a case and report charge sheets.”

“The results of these cases would come out in the next three to four years after the charge sheets are filed. We are hoping that at least a 20 to 25% conviction rate will be achieved in the next few years,” he added.

Meanwhile, to eliminate drug abuse in Dhoolpet, the police launched Operation Dhoolpet on July 17, 2024.

It is said that a total of 71 cases have been filed against 317 persons since the launch of the operation.

The police seized 321 kg of dry ganja and other narcotic substances in key areas like Dhoolpet and Nanakramguda after monitoring them closely.

Speaking about the raids on pubs and bars, Kamalasan Reddy said the special teams raided the pubs and arrested several persons who had consumed drugs. He added the excise police registered against unlicensed stock points (Belt shops).

The sources also said ahead of the new year, excise police have established 40 special teams in coordination with the TGANB and other agencies to conduct checks in the city.