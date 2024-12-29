Farmer reportedly spots tiger in agricultural field

WARANGAL : A day after the pugmarks of a tiger were spotted on the outskirts of Rudragudem village in Nallabelly mandal, Warangal, the same tiger was reportedly seen prowling in the agricultural fields on the outskirts of Narasaipalle village on Saturday.

A woman farmer working in a field said that she was startled to see the tiger and rushed to a safe spot. Following this, she and other farmers informed the Nallabelly police and forest officials about the tiger sighting, who rushed to the village.

However, the Nallabelly Forest Range Officer (FRO), P Ravi Kiran, denied that the tiger was prowling in the Narasaipalle forest area. He added that the staff are installing camera traps.

Ravi Kumar stated that on Friday, the tiger moved into the Konapur and Ootai forest areas in Kothaguda mandal, Mahabubabad district.

The Nallabelly police and revenue officials as a precaution, cautioned the villagers not to venture into the forest area for grazing and other works and advised them not to leave their residences unattended.