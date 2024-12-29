Manjeera Filter Bed's crocodile breeding center in neglect due to lack of government funding

SANGAREDDY: The Manjeera Filter Bed and its surroundings have lost their sheen. No more are birds seen flying about and crocodiles breaking the surface of the water now and then in the breeding centre.

The filter bed is now a standing testimony to the government’s apathy. No funds have been released for the last two and a half years for its upkeep. The government used to release about Rs 3 lakh per annum to feed the crocodiles but for the reasons best known to them, the officials stopped funding.

The entire tank area where crocodiles used to breed is full of thick bushes and shrubs. Similarly, officials used to shift the crocodiles that strayed into the neighbouring fields to the breeding centre. Now that practice has totally stopped. “Bills are pending for the past three years and the contractor has been running from pillar to post to get the amount released.

The officials have released six grownup and three baby crocodiles into the river so that they can survive by eating fish. “Never in the 40 years of history of the breeding centre has there been a shortage of food supply for crocodiles. We are ready to restore the centre provided the government releases funds,” an FRO told TNIE.