NHAI invites tenders for northern stretch of regional ring road, with Rs 5,554 crore investment

HYDERABAD: In another step towards the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited tenders for the construction of the northern part of the road from Sangareddy to Choutuppal, with a total estimated cost of Rs 5,554.02 crore.

The proposed length of RRR’s northern part is 161.5 km. It is a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield regional expressway. NHAI decided to undertake this project in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode.

As per the tender notice, the project will be executed in five packages — Package-1 is from Girmapur village at Sangareddy to Reddipalle (34.5 km), Package-2 from Reddipalle to Islampur (26 km), Package-3 from Islampur to Pragnapur (23 km), Package-4 from Pragnapur to Rayagiri (43 km), and Package-5 from Rayagiri village to Tangadpalle village (35 km).

According to the tender notice, the NHAI has set the deadline for the completion of the project as two years, with a maintenance period of five years.

The last date for submission of the financial and technical bids is February 14. The bids will be opened on February 17.

Meanwhile, land acquisition for the execution of the project is almost completed, officials said. The cost of land acquisition is being borne by the state and Union governments on a 50:50 basis.

