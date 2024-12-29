Telangana got Rs 12,864 crore FDI in two quarters

HYDERABAD: Telangana attracted Rs 12,864 crore through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first two quarters of 2024-25, compared to Rs 9,676 crore during the same period in 2023-24, making an increase of 33%.

According to officials, with 5.17% of the total FDI received by India, the state is in the sixth position in attracting foreign investments.

Officials from the Industries department said that FDI inflows to the state increased as the government is ensuring an investor-friendly environment. The government is not creating any hurdles to the investors, they added. Officials said that Telangana was at the forefront of attracting foreign investments in the pharma and Information Technology sectors.

“The government is also encouraging investors in other potential sectors like automobile, construction and new and renewable energy sectors,” they said.

Meanwhile, the total FDIs received by the state is spread across only four districts. Hyderabad continues to be the top destination for FDIs among other districts.

Of the total FDIs received by the state, about 93% of investments were made in Hyderabad. The state capital has received Rs 11,970 crore, Rangareddy district Rs 680.5 crore, Mahbubnagar Rs 116.7 crore and Medak Rs 96.99 crore.