Two constables died by suicide in separate incidents in Telangana's Medak district

SANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a constable attempted to kill his family members and committed suicide by hanging himself. The incident took place at Siddipet late last night.

According to police, Armed Reserve constable Balakrishna was working at the 17th Battalion of Siddipet. Late last night, Balakrishna poisoned his wife and children. Later, he also consumed the same and hung himself. While Balakrishna died, others were shifted to a government hospital for treatment. Their condition was stated to be critical.

It was suspected that Balakrishna was in deep financial trouble due to online betting. Balakrishna's body was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem. Siddipet police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, another head constable Sai Kumar who hailed from Narsapur town, working in Kulcharam police station, committed suicide by hanging on a tree.The reason for his suicide was not known immediately.

Medak Rural Circle Inspector Rajashekhar Reddy rushed to Kulcharam police station and shifted the body to Government Hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case and investigating.

It may be recalled that last year Collector's Gunman Naresh committed suicide after killing his family members with his service revolver.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)