70% of rape victims in Telangana minors, 87 under 15

HYDERABAD: A shockingly large number of rape victims - 70 per cent - were minors in Telangana in 2024. Of the total 2,945 rape cases registered during the year, 87 victims were aged below 15 years, 1,970 were between the ages of 15 and 18, and 888 victims were above 18 years.

According to the Annual Report 2024 of the Telangana police, rape cases increased by 28.9% compared to the previous year. In 2023, a total of 2,284 rape cases were registered.

Presenting these chilling details at a press meet on Sunday, DGP Dr Jitender stated that most of the accused in rape cases were known to the victims. The data revealed that in 99.2% (2,922) of the cases, the accused were known to the victims.

The police arrested 940 accused within eight hours of the cases being filed, marking a 15% improvement in prompt arrests compared to 2023. The DGP also noted that Rs 5.42 crore was paid as compensation to 428 victims in rape and POCSO cases.

The report highlighted that around 82% of kidnapping and abduction victims were minors. A total of 1,525 such cases were reported in 2024, reflecting a 26.9% increase compared to 2023. Of these cases, 1,251 victims were below 18 years of age, while 274 were adults.