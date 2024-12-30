84th Numaish to kick off on January 3 featuring young minds, diverse products

HYDERABAD: The 84th All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, is all set to begin on January 3, 2025, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

The Exhibition Society Management Committee during the annual press meet on Sunday informed that the exhibition will be held from January 3 to February 15.

It was initially planned to be inaugurated on January 1 by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, but has now been postponed in view of the seven-day state mourning announced by the Telangana government as a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on December 26.

The exhibition is expected to have around 25 lakh footfalls and 2,000 stalls. The stalls are being set up to showcase various products, including handicrafts and handmade garments from across the country. Along with small businesses, several state and central government departments, and public sector undertakings such as the RBI, Telangana government’s Department of Prisons, Hyderabad Police, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, etc., are set to participate.

The price of entry tickets for the exhibition has been increased to `50, a ten-rupee hike compared to the 83rd exhibition, due to the increasing maintenance burden, said B Prabha Shankar, the treasurer of the society. He said that this year, a pilot project for online ticket purchases will be launched, with a view to making ticket purchases completely online in the future.

He also announced January 7 as an exclusive day for female visitors and January 31 as Children’s Special Day at the exhibition.

The management committee revealed that a special attraction this year would be young entrepreneurs showcasing their innovations, for which special arrangements are being made in collaboration with T-Hub.