Crumbling arch on NH 163 a threat to commuters

JANGAON: The Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, built by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department about seven years ago at Pembarthy on Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway-163, is now in a dilapidated state.

The arch, supported by four pillars and two lintel beams, has 19 structures that resemble lotus buds.

Recently, a few lotus bud structures collapsed on the highway, while one of the supporting pillars developed cracks, raising safety concerns among vehicle users.

A resident, J Venkatesh of Pembarthy, has expressed his dissatisfaction over the government’s inaction. “The Kakatiya Kala Thoranam is crumbling. No efforts are being made to repair it. Commuters are afraid when passing underneath the arch. If a mishap occurs, who would be held accountable?” he asked.

Travellers who use this crucial highway, which connects Hyderabad with historic Warangal city, echoed similar concerns. “Every time we pass under the arch, we are scared not knowing when it will crash,” said one commuter.

Residents and commuters alike have requested the district administration to take immediate steps to repair the structure.

When contacted, Jangaon district R&B officials clarified that the arch falls under the jurisdiction of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Meanwhile, NHAI officials said that only the highway’s maintenance was their responsibility. Despite repeated efforts, Jangaon Collector Rizwanbasha Shaik could not be contacted for his comments on when repairs would be carried out.