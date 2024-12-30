Democracy continues to thrive in India, it’s limited in other countries: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Stressing the vital role of parliamentary democracy in empowering individuals, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that country’s democratic framework is the foundation for realising the dreams of common people.

“We are fortunate that for 77 years of independence, parliamentary democracy has continued to survive and thrive in India, whereas democracy in most neighbouring countries and many other parts of the world is limited,” he said.

“Parliamentary democracy in India has given countless individuals, including myself, the opportunity to grow and serve the nation. It is a system that we must cherish and protect through all our efforts,” he said during a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Sunday.

‘Serving two Presidents a unique experience’

Uttam praised IIM Ahmedabad as one of the leading business schools of not just the country but the entire world.

“I have started my career as a cadet in the National Defence Academy, not knowing where life would take me. I went on to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, flying MiG-21 and MiG-23 jets in frontline squadrons. Discipline, focus and precision were non-negotiable, as even a minor error could cost lives and compromise missions,” he said.

Uttam said he worked at Rashtrapati Bhavan as a senior officer under Presidents R Venkataraman and Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma.

“Serving two Presidents was a unique experience. It gave me a deep understanding of the functioning of our country’s highest office and further strengthened my admiration for our democracy,” he said.

First poll defeat taught resilience, determination On his political career, Uttam said that it was not an easy start for him.

“I lost my first election in Kodad. It was a bitter experience, but one that taught me resilience and determination. I continued working for the people and won the Kodad seat in 1999. That victory marked the beginning of a journey I deeply cherish,” he recalled.

“From Kodad to Huzurnagar and eventually Nalgonda as an MP, every victory was a testament to hard work and connection with people. I’ve been privileged to represent their aspirations, whether in the Assembly or Parliament,” he added.