Focus on digital footprints to identify fraudulent Dharani transactions

HYDERABAD: As the state government has announced its decision to conduct a forensic audit of suspicious transactions on Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system, the authorities are preparing a list of areas that needs to be covered under the scientific investigation.

The forensic audit is expected to cover several critical areas to determine the extent of the irregularities and identify the individuals responsible for the alleged fraud.

The Dharani portal, launched to streamline land administration processes, has come under scrutiny after opposition members of the State Legislative Assembly raised concerns of suspicious transactions originating from unusual locations and timestamps.

The government stated in the Assembly that despite its limited access to district collectors and the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), the preliminary investigations suggest that fraudulent transactions have taken place.

According to sources, the authorities are planning to examine server-related queries to determine whether there were any unauthorised breaches or improper administrative access.

A detailed comparative study of land categories, including public lands, endowment lands, Wakf lands, forest lands, and other restricted properties, will be conducted with a reference to the land records prior to 2014 to ascertain the actual status of lands before the formation of Telangana state. The aim is to identify any discrepancies in the transactions involving these lands and trace them back to specific login IDs or registration offices where they originated.

Investigators are also focused on uncovering digital footprints to identify those responsible for carrying out fraudulent transactions. This will involve analysing system logs and transaction histories to pinpoint the individuals behind the unauthorised activities.

The authorities also want to verify whether the private agencies, which maintained the land administration portal, were given access to alter the database. It is essential to check whether the private agency assigned itself an unwarranted and unlimited access to the portal.

In addition to examining the role of private agencies, authorities will also investigate whether any individuals beyond the designated officials gained access to the portal. Such breaches could raise serious concerns about the overall security of the Dharani system and the integrity of the state’s land records.