Lite byte | ‘Kudos’ to Komatireddy!

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is not known for calling up his Cabinet colleagues to express his appreciation over completion of routine government works. But, the CM reportedly dialled Road & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s number to give a well-deserved “kudos” for his behind-the-scenes hustle and political wizardry after the Centre invited tenders for the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project.

So why did Revanth laud Venkat Reddy? Because even when Venkat Reddy was an opposition MP during the NDA 2 regime, he lobbied for the RRR project with the BJP government at the Centre. After the Congress formed the government in Telangana, thanks to his close proximity to the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, he ensured that all the impediments to the RRR project, which was kept in cold storage for over five years, were cleared.

VH’s belated claims

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh wanted to include V Hanumantha Rao, as claimed by the veteran Congress leader himself, in his Cabinet. VH, who served as a Rajya Sabha member during the Manmohan Singh’s tenure as prime minister, also revealed that a “prominent leader” from a Telugu state had a major issue with the idea of giving a Cabinet berth to him.

Apparently, the said leader didn’t want to create another power centre. Unfortunately, now that the former PM is no longer with us, there is nobody to corroborate this “revelation” made by VH.