Maoist activities down to zero in Telangana: IGP

KHAMMAM: Pointing to the death of 14 Maoists in recent encounters and the arrest of several others in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu districts, Multizone-I Inspector General of Police (IGP) S Chandrasekhar Reddy on Sunday said that activities of left-wing extremists had dropped to nil in Telangana.

He attributed the decline in Maoist influence to the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Union and state governments in these areas.

Speaking to TNIE, the IGP said around 18 Maoists had attempted to enter the two districts to establish a base, leveraging combing operations and base camps in Chhattisgarh. However, Telangana police successfully thwarted their plans.

“Except for a few Maoist leaders operating from Chhattisgarh, all area committees have been eliminated, not just in these two districts but also in Kumurambheem Asifabad and Mancherial in the erstwhile Adilabad district,” he said.

Chandrasekhar Reddy added that Maoists are under increasing pressure in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, leaving them with no safe haven in Telangana.

“We identified 18 Maoists from two dalams, led by Lacchanna and Bhadru, who entered Telangana a few months ago. They have been successfully neutralised,” he said, adding that the recent actions of the Telangana police have instilled fear among Maoists, deterring them from entering the state.

Some leaders of the Telangana committee are reportedly operating from Chhattisgarh due to fear of the Telangana police.

According to intelligence reports, about 100 Maoists are still active in Chhattisgarh but have no presence in Telangana.

“We have not observed any Maoist movement in the affected areas of Telangana in the past few months,” he added.

The IGP noted that the Chhattisgarh government, with support from the Union government, has intensified efforts to eradicate Maoism in the state. Telangana police are collaborating with them on border operations. “Our intelligence network is robust, and we maintain excellent communication with neighbouring states to curb Maoist activities,” he said.

Chandrasekhar Reddy highlighted that due to the ongoing development of tribal and agency areas, locals are refraining from supporting Maoists and are instead seeking more facilities in their villages.