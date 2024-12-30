‘Negligent’ RMP in Telangana arrested for woman’s death

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Yellareddypet police arrested a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) for allegedly administering the wrong medical treatment and causing a 30-year-old woman’s death.

In a press communique released on Sunday, Sircilla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Chandrashekar Reddy said due to the negligence of the accused, Jajjari Devender, the woman, Kaseembhi, breathed her last at a private hospital.

According to the police, Kaseembhi, a resident of Turushki colony in Samudrala Lingampur, had a fever for a few days and approached the RMP on December 26. Even after taking injections and medicines, she did not feel any better and decided to visit the RMP once again the next day. However, Kaseembhi lost consciousness while she was being administered some fluids. Subsequently, her relatives took her to a private hospital in Yellareddypet, where she died while undergoing treatment.

A complaint was registered by Kaseembhi’s husband, Md Azeem, based on which a case was registered. He alleged that his wife died due to the negligence of Devender. The RMP was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The DSP cautioned that people should seek medical attention only from qualified doctors and government medical facilities, and avoid RMPs who lack proper medical training. He emphasised that RMPs in the district should limit their services to first aid. The DSP warned that any RMP found providing treatment beyond first aid, knowingly or unknowingly, and endangering lives, would face criminal charges and legal action.