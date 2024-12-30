Rising crime rate indication of governance failure: MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday expressed deep concern over the “alarming rise” in crime rate across the state, including crime against women and minor girls.

In a statement issued here, the former minister said: “The state witnessed a shocking 22.5 per cent surge in crime, with a 28.94 per cent increase in rape cases in 2024. In one year, 2,945 cases were registered. That’s an average of eight cases per day. This an indication of governance failure under the Congress.”

He alleged that women’s safety and dignity were at high risk and the public safety under the Congress regime was in shambles. “Murder cases of a bank manager, Gangareddy and his wife in Amberpet and BRS leader Sridhar Reddy remain unsolved to this day. There have been no arrests in these cases so far,” he said.

Over 163 major crime cases were unresolved and financial frauds worth Rs 10 crore had no recovery or detection, he alleged.