Telangana government to demand Bharat Ratna for Manmohan

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, recommending Bharat Ratna for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday.

Monday’s agenda includes Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy moving the condolence motion expressing profound grief at the sad demise of Dr Manmohan Singh and conveying deep sense of sympathy to the members of bereaved family.

While paying their tributes to the former PM, the Congress leaders hailed Manmohan Singh, crediting him with the formation of separate Telangana state and for economic reforms the country witnessed in the 1990s. The same is likely to be reflected in the resolution, sources said.

During the Assembly session, the then MPs, who were elected to Lok Sabha during Manmohan Singh regime and currently MLAs, including Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, are likely to share their experience during the struggle for passage of separate Telangana Bill.