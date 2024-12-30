Telangana: Process to finalise modalities to be followed in 'Rythu Bharosa' implementation begins

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa is in the process of finalising the modalities to be followed in implementing the scheme from Sankranti.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the officials briefed the committee about the challenges they faced in implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The committee also discussed the modalities for implementation of Rythu Bharosa, whether or not the scheme benefits be extended to tax payers, ceiling on the land and other issues related to the scheme.

Under this scheme, the government intends to provide Rs 7,500 per acre per season assistance to farmers.

Meanwhile, Vikramarka issued a press statement saying that the government is giving top priority to agriculture sector. He said that the government has allocated Rs 72,659 crore for this sector in the state Budget.

He recalled that the government has released Rs 7,625 crore as investment assistance for farmers and waived crop loans to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore benefiting about 25 lakh farmers.

He said that the state government has set a target of ensuring that oil palm cultivation is taken up in one lakh acres in 2024-25. He said that the Union government has released Rs 80.10 crore under the oil palm cultivation scheme for 2023-24. If the state’s share is included, a total of Rs 133.5 crore has been released so far, he added.