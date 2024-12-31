Bandi Sanjay accuses ministers of taking commissions for clearing pending bills, vows to expose them

KARIMNAGAR : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused some ministers of collecting commissions for clearing pending bills of contractors.

He alleged that three ministers were collecting 14% commission for releasing the pending bills and vowed to make their names public soon. Sanjay alleged that these ministers were “paying money to the bigwigs of the Congress in Delhi to safeguard their positions”.

The Union minister was speaking to former sarpanches and JAC leaders at his office here on Monday. They requested the minister to initiate measures to release the pending bills.

Expressing his support, Sanjay assured them that if in the coming days they launch any agitation, the BJP will back the cause. He asked the sarpanches to teach a befitting lesson to the Congress in the upcoming panchayat elections.

Former JAC state president Akkenapalli Karunakar said about Rs 1,300 crore bills were pending in 12,769 gram panchayats. “Due to the pending bills, the development in grama panchayats came to a standstill,” he added.