Free rides for tipplers in Hyderabad on New Year's Eve to ensure safe travel

HYDERABAD: A free ride will be made available to tipplers to help them return home safely after New Year celebrations on December 31.

The Telangana Four-Wheeler Drivers Association (TGFWDA) and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) announced on Monday that they would provide free transportation from 10 p.m. on December 31 to 1 a.m. on January 1, 2025.

Speaking to TNIE, TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin said that as drunken driving poses a grave threat to public safety, they have initiated the #HumAapkeSaathHai campaign to eliminate the risks associated with drunken driving after the New Year’s celebrations.

Salauddin said, “We will provide free transportation across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerate limits with 500 four-wheeler cabs and 250 bikes. We have been providing this service for the last eight years. Our main intention is to help people reach their homes safely. Anyone who wants a ride can call 9177624678.”

"Those who are drunk and are not in a position to go home on their own can avail of the free ride," added Salauddin.