CM Revanth Reddy calls for future-ready fixes to manage traffic in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a bid to address frequent traffic snarls in the city, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for traffic regulation, taking into consideration the future needs of Hyderabad. He also told them to hire consultancies and conduct a study on city traffic during a review meeting with police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials.

Directing the police to accord top priority to resolving traffic problems in GHMC limits, the chief minister instructed them to recruit adequate number of home guards within three months to regulate traffic.

Revanth also suggested that home guards, currently working in various police wings, be shifted back to the traffic wing and their services utilised for traffic regulation. He recommended utilising law-and-order police during peak hours for traffic management.

Existing traffic police stations would be upgraded and the required number of staff would be posted by reorganising the traffic police stations in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, the chief minister said.