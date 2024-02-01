CM Revanth Reddy calls for future-ready fixes to manage traffic in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a bid to address frequent traffic snarls in the city, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for traffic regulation, taking into consideration the future needs of Hyderabad. He also told them to hire consultancies and conduct a study on city traffic during a review meeting with police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials.
Directing the police to accord top priority to resolving traffic problems in GHMC limits, the chief minister instructed them to recruit adequate number of home guards within three months to regulate traffic.
Revanth also suggested that home guards, currently working in various police wings, be shifted back to the traffic wing and their services utilised for traffic regulation. He recommended utilising law-and-order police during peak hours for traffic management.
Existing traffic police stations would be upgraded and the required number of staff would be posted by reorganising the traffic police stations in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, the chief minister said.
He discouraged excessive reliance on automatic signal systems and directed the deployment of sub-inspectors and constables on two-wheelers to monitor traffic during peak hours.
He emphasised the posting of adequate number of personnel at key junctions for effective traffic regulation.Revanth underscored the importance of improving the city’s roads and junctions, advising officials to consider proposals for constructing subways, underpasses and surface ways, citing the successful model at the LB Nagar Junction.
The chief minister told the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commisionerates to hold meetings with GHMC zonal commissioners every three months for coordination and put special efforts to regulate traffic.
Revanth also stressed the necessity for multi-level parking centres and instructed officials to formulate a comprehensive ‘parking policy’. He directed officials to identify private and government lands for parking slots, proposing incentives for those willing to establish parking facilities on their properties.
While according permissions to the layouts, the HMDA should also consider required space for parking places and for other basic amenities, Reddy said and wanted the officials to examine the policies being in force in other cities and countries. While giving permissions for multi-storeyed buildings, the officials should also keep in mind the traffic in that particular area, he said.
In urban planning, the chief minister emphasised that layouts approved by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) should allocate sufficient space for parking and other essential amenities. He also encouraged officials to study and adapt successful policies from other cities and countries.
Deadline extension
The government extended the deadline for availing discounts on pending traffic challans until Feb 15. Initially set to expire on January 31, the cut-off date was extended as only 40% of challans were cleared