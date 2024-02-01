CM Revanth vows to fill 2 lakh vacancies within one year

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reiterated that his government was committed to filling two lakh job vacancies in government sector in the next one year.

Addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to 7,000 recently recruited nurses in government hospitals, the chief minister alleged that former health minister T Harish Rao created hurdles in the recruitment process.

Taking an indirect dig at BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said: “The recruitment process will not be stopped even if those living in farmhouse grieve or develop pain in their stomach after seeing all your smiling faces.”

“The unemployed youth were behind the Telangana movement. But during its 10-year rule, the BRS did nothing for them. The BRS government provided employment only to the members of KCR’s family.” “The unemployed youth got jobs only after they (BRS leaders) lost their jobs,” he added.

While the Congress government was trying to fill the vacancies in government sector, Harish Rao was cursing the government, the CM alleged and added that “even if cat curses, the sling won’t fall”.

While asking KCR to admonish Harish Rao for trying to obstruct the recruitment process, the chief minister said that shortly, 15,000 police jobs too be would be filled up.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government has fulfilled one of its assurances by recruiting 7,000 nurses in government hospitals. The nurses’ recruitment will add Rs 500 crore additional burden on the exchequer, he said.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government has started the exercise of filling 5,000 vacancies in the Medical and Health department.