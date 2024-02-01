Free travel for women: Telangana HC reclassifies PIL as writ petition

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, directed the registry to reclassify a PIL as a writ petition that raised concerns over the government’s decision to provide free travel to females on TSRTC buses across the state.

The high court’s decision was based on the petitioner’s acknowledgment in the PIL affidavit that he is “partly personally interested in this matter.”

Harinder Kumar, a private employee residing in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, expressed grievances about the government’s initiative, citing inconveniences faced by himself, his wife, and children due to overcrowded buses resulting from the free travel provision. He had filed a PIL seeking the court’s direction to suspend GO 47, dated December 12, 2023.

The high court opined that the PIL lacked a genuine “public interest” element, as the petitioner primarily appeared to be personally affected by the increased passenger influx in TSRTC buses.