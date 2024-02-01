If jobs are not provided, people will revolt against Telangana government: BRS leader Vinod

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the Congress secured votes in the recent Assembly polls by hiding facts and by making false promises, senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that people will revolt against the government if it fails to fill two lakh vacancies.

Speaking to the media after participating in an event organised to felicitate sarpanches in Manakondur, he demanded that the government issue a GO on department-wise vacancies by the end of February.

“Before the elections, the Congress promised to provide two lakh jobs. The government should fill these vacancies by December 31,” he added.

Claiming that the BRS provided several jobs when it was in power, he said: “In the last 10 years, KCR government identified 2,32,308 vacancies in the government sector and filled 1.61 lakh vacancies,” he said.

Referring to BJP MP Bandi Sanjay describing him as a non-local ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vinod said: “Sanjay is afraid of losing the elections and that’s why he has started this false propaganda.”