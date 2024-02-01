Nobel winner to get BioAsia’s Genome Valley Excellence Award

HYDERABAD: The 21st edition of BioAsia — the marquee healthcare and life sciences event, being organised by the state government — has announced that the coveted Genome Valley Excellence Award for the year 2024 will be conferred upon Nobel Prize winner paediatrician and professor Gregg L Semenza.

International Advisory Board of BioAsia, consisting of personalities of national and international reputation, including Dr Ajit Shetty vice-president (corporate), global operations, Johnson & Johnson USA (retd.), and chairman emeritus, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Belgium, Dr Makarand Jawadekar, (former director, Pfizer, US), and Dr Robert Naismith, (former chairman, JUJAMA, US), among others made the final selection of the awardee, in light of his prominent ground-breaking discovery in unveiling the hypoxia-inducible factor 1 (HIF-1 protein), a pivotal discovery controlling gene expression in response to fluctuations in oxygen availability.

Currently serving as the C Michael Armstrong Professor of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Professor L Semenza’s contributions have been critical in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, anaemia, blinding eye diseases, and cardiovascular disorders.