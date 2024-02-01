Only KCR’s family benefited from people’s sacrifices: Seethakka

ADILABAD: Stating that only the family of BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao witnessed development and growth due to the sacrifices of the people of Telangana, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Wednesday said that the families of those who were massacred in the village in 1981 will get justice.

Seethakka visited Indravelly mandal in Adilabad district on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s public meeting on February 2. During her visit, Seethakka paid respects to the martyrs’ statue and later proceeded to Keslapur Nagoba temple, where she offered prayers and inspected the ongoing preparations for the upcoming jatara, set to commence on February 8. Interacting with local Congress leaders and activists in Utnoor, Echoda, Adilabad and Asifabad, Seethakka recalled that the Congress played a key role in shaping the political career of KCR.

Reacting to reports of an attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vehicle in West Bengal, she condemned it and said that it appeared to be an attempt to undermine the growing popularity of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi. She highlighted the sacrifices made by the Nehru-Gandhi family for the nation and urged all Congress activists to work towards the goal of making Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.

Seethakka announced a special development fund of Rs 10 crore and said that plans for comprehensive development in the region were being fine-tuned.