HYDERABAD: In an unprecedented move, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy ordered the transfer of 85 of the 130 police personnel, ranging from sub-inspectors to constables, from the Punjagutta police station on Wednesday.

The transfers follow a string of incidents, including the leak of sensitive information and the escape of Raheel, the son of former BRS MLA Aamir Shakil, from custody. Ironically, the police station had previously received an award for the prompt disposal of cases and the provision of efficient public services.

While KS Reddy was reportedly frustrated with the handling of several cases by the police personnel at Punjagutta station, sources said the incident that alarmed him the most was that of inspector B Durga Rao allegedly aiding Raheel’s escape after the accident and framing another person as the culprit.

DCP (West Zone) SM Vijay Kumar said, “Inspector Shoban, formerly with the CP office, has been appointed as the new station house officer. The decision to transfer the officers was based on reports highlighting administrative concerns and their involvement in activities disrupting efficient operations. This move aims to restore order, address security concerns and enhance policing for improved public service.”