Revenue, police officers in Telangana's Sangareddy on the edge

SANGAREDDY: Revenue and police officers in Sangareddy are on edge these days as they believe that they will soon be handed orders for their transfer.
According to sources, former MLA and Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy is facing pressure from party workers and leaders to get the government to transfer personnel in both the police and revenue departments. The leaders alleged that these officers overlooked Congress interests when the party was in the Opposition and favoured the BRS, even during elections.
After the change of government, the officials have been on the edge, but their anxiety has spiked sharply after the recent transfers of sub-inspectors and circle inspectors in neighbouring Medak and Siddipet districts.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, BRS leader T Harish Rao, then the in-charge minister for the district, purportedly appointed officers sympathetic to his party. Ravinder Reddy, the former Siddipet municipal commissioner, was posted as Sangareddy revenue divisional officer, while DSP Ramesh Kumar from Siddipet took on the position of Sangareddy DSP.
Sridhar Reddy and Sudhir Kumar were also appointed circle inspectors in Sangareddy Rural and Urban respectively. However, the change of government has already resulted in Sudhir Kumar being replaced by Ashok Kumar as Sangareddy Rural Circle Inspector. Meanwhile, allegations have emerged against some revenue officers for failing to take action against land encroachments and illegal mining before the elections.
There are murmurs within the ruling Congress that Sangareddy RDO Ravinder and Sangareddy Town Circle Inspector Sridhar may be on the brink of transfers. A senior party leader hinted that certain officials overtly supported BRS during the recent elections, forcing the party cadre to reach out to Jayaprakash Reddy for their transfer.
Sources close to Jayaprakash Reddy revealed that requests have now been made to transfer specific officials in the police and revenue departments.
Slew of transfers
