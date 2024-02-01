Revenue, police officers in Telangana's Sangareddy on the edge

SANGAREDDY: Revenue and police officers in Sangareddy are on edge these days as they believe that they will soon be handed orders for their transfer.

According to sources, former MLA and Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy is facing pressure from party workers and leaders to get the government to transfer personnel in both the police and revenue departments. The leaders alleged that these officers overlooked Congress interests when the party was in the Opposition and favoured the BRS, even during elections.

After the change of government, the officials have been on the edge, but their anxiety has spiked sharply after the recent transfers of sub-inspectors and circle inspectors in neighbouring Medak and Siddipet districts.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, BRS leader T Harish Rao, then the in-charge minister for the district, purportedly appointed officers sympathetic to his party. Ravinder Reddy, the former Siddipet municipal commissioner, was posted as Sangareddy revenue divisional officer, while DSP Ramesh Kumar from Siddipet took on the position of Sangareddy DSP.