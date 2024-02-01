Sarpanches in Telangana request extension or clearing of bills as terms end

HYDERABAD: With the tenure of the elected village sarpanches ending on Wednesday, the state government is likely to appoint special officers for villages. However, sarpanches who are yet to get the bills cleared for the works done during their term in office wanted the government to extend their tenure by six months or one year.

The sarpanches said that they took loans to take up developmental works in their villages. They said that as they were in power, the creditors were not forcing them to repay the loans.

“The BRS government was vindictive towards sarpanches and stopped payment of bills for the works done. The bills have been pending for the last 30 months. If the government appointed special officers, then the creditors will exert pressure on us to pay up,” the sarpanches said.

State Sarpanches Association general secretary Srinivas Reddy said that if the state government does not accept their demands, they would lock the gram panchayat offices and start a relay fast. Srinivas Reddy said that if the government extended their tenure, then they would cooperate with the government in administration.