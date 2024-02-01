Special officers for villages unconstitutional: Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s plan to govern villages with special officers is “unconstitutional”.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, he said that the Congress government is “insulting” the 73rd Amendment of the Constitution. Stating that the state government is responsible for conducting timely elections, the Union minister said that the tenure of the present sarpanches should be extended until elections are held.

Pointing out that Revanth had repeatedly said that the beneficiaries of the state government schemes will be selected by setting up Gram Sabhas, he asked how the Sabhas will be held and beneficiaries will be selected if there are no sarpanches.

He accused the Congress government of discarding the election promises given by not conducting Sarpanch elections.

Stating that the BRS government destroyed the Panchayati Raj system in the last 10 years, Kishan Reddy accused the KCR-led government of diverting funds given by the Centre to the panchayats.

“Governance with special officers will further weaken and cripple the Panchayati Raj system,” he added.