Tagore threatens legal action; direct it to Komatireddy Venkat, says KTR

HYDERABAD: AICC leader and former in-charge of state unit of Congress B Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said that he would send legal notices to BRS working president KT Rama Rao over his bribe remark.

Taking to X platform, the Congress leader said that Rama Rao alleged that Tagore “sold” the TPCC chief post.

Responding to this, Rama Rao asked Tagore to issue notices to his party colleague and Telangana R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who, according to him, “actually alleged that the PCC chief post was sold by Tagore”.

“You have to face the court for blaming an innocent person. Never again should you do this to any honest individual. You were born with silver spoon, and you must understand that I am a teacher’s son, fighting for my respect,” Tagore posted on X.

Ram Rao responded, saying: “Manickam Garu, Why are you in a confused mode and misdirecting these notices? It was your colleague congressman & MP Venkat Reddy who had alleged on record that Revanth Reddy bribed you and bought the PCC president post for Rs 50 crore. I had merely quoted the same since it was reported widely in media. Neither did Venkat Reddy withdraw the allegation nor did he offer an explanation till date. Suggest that you redirect the defamation notice to the right address of Mr Venkat Reddy, who now sits in Telangana Secretariat.”

In his response, Tagore tweeted: “Hahaha, @KTRBRS don’t try to divert to a closed case. You only made allegations about me, no other names in the video. So, you can’t run away from facing the benches of the Madurai court. Your arrogance won’t help. Your paid social media team can only attack in tweets.”