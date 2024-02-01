Telangana: Nagarjunasagar dam authorities release 1K cusecs to NSP left canal

NALGONDA: Upon receiving orders from the higher-ups, the Nagarjunasagar dam authorities on Wednesday released 1,000 cusecs of water to the left canal of the reservoir to address the drinking water need. Due to the lack of sufficient rainfall this monsoon, the water levels in many reservoirs of the state had reduced.

The Nagarjunasagar reservoir, which provides drinking and irrigation water to Nalgonda and Khammam districts through the left canal, has reached the dead storage level, following which the state government had declared a crop holiday for the Nagarjunasagar Ayacut.

The lack of water in ponds and canals under the left canal of the reservoir has led to a dip in the groundwater levels, also affecting irrigation and drinking water supply. At present, the water level of Nagarjunasagar reservoir is 520 feet.

Meanwhile, Paleru reservoir, a crucial source of drinking water for the Khammam town, recorded a significant drop, reaching 11.5 feet on Tuesday against its full capacity of 22.5 feet. Officials said that if the level falls below 11 feet, supplying drinking water to Khammam town will be difficult.

Due to drop in water levels, the state government has taken immediate action to release water and placed officials at the shutters of Tumulu, Majors, and Minors to prevent water leakage and misuse. Officials have been asked to monitor regularly.