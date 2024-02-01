Woman assaults conductor, TSRTC puts its foot down

HYDERABAD: A disturbing incident in which a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) conductor was assaulted and verbally abused by a female passenger came to light on Wednesday. The incident occurred on January 25 on a bus travelling on the LB Nagar to Dilsuknagar route.

According to a complaint filed by V Gangadhar, the conductor, with the depot manager, Hayathnagar, the woman boarded the bus at Hayathnagar Depot-1 and refused to provide her Aadhaar card or any other valid ID proof as required to avail the Mahalakshmi scheme. The scheme, launched in December 2023, mandates verification of passenger identity to ensure only Telangana residents benefit.

The woman, however, offered a Rs 500 note for the fare but did not have an exact change. When the conductor requested her to provide ID proof or tender the correct amount, she began hurling abuses and assaulting him physically.

The depot manager submitted a video clip of the incident as evidence along with the complaint. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the woman yelling at the conductor and using derogatory language.