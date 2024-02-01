Woman assaults conductor, TSRTC puts its foot down

HYDERABAD: A disturbing incident in which a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) conductor was assaulted and verbally abused by a female passenger came to light on Wednesday. The incident occurred on January 25 on a bus travelling on the LB Nagar to Dilsuknagar route.
According to a complaint filed by V Gangadhar, the conductor, with the depot manager, Hayathnagar, the woman boarded the bus at Hayathnagar Depot-1 and refused to provide her Aadhaar card or any other valid ID proof as required to avail the Mahalakshmi scheme. The scheme, launched in December 2023, mandates verification of passenger identity to ensure only Telangana residents benefit.
The woman, however, offered a Rs 500 note for the fare but did not have an exact change. When the conductor requested her to provide ID proof or tender the correct amount, she began hurling abuses and assaulting him physically.
The depot manager submitted a video clip of the incident as evidence along with the complaint. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the woman yelling at the conductor and using derogatory language.
TSRTC MD Sajjanar took to X and wrote, “The management of TSRTC strongly condemns the incident where a female passenger assaulted two conductors of Hayatnagar Depot-1. The RTC officials lodged a complaint about this incident at Rachakonda Commissionerate LB Nagar police station. The police are investigating the case”.
Meanwhile, making it clear that legal action would be taken against those who assault its staff, the TSRTC has said that steps will be taken to open history sheets against such people.
In a release on Wednesday, the TSRTC informed that passengers can reach out to the Corporation’s call centre on 040-69440000/040-23450033 and lodge complaints or grievances.
Complaints can also be brought to the attention of the organisation through social media. One can also approach the nearest depot office, the release said.
Stating that the Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme for women is effectively implemented by TSRTC staff, the organisation said that the recent assaults are causing distress and bringing down the morale of the staff. According to the release, an average of 27 lakh women passengers are safely transported to their destinations by the TSRTC every day.