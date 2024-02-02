CM Revanth seeks NDB funds for Hyderabad Metro Rail, other projects

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested the New Development Bank (NDB) to provide funds for the construction of second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail project and other infrastructure projects in the state.

NDB Director General DJ Pandian called on the chief minister at the Secretariat on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the state government has chalked out plans to take up the Musi rejuvenation project by developing the Musi riverfront area. As part of the project, works related to preserving the river and stabilising water flow would be taken up, he added.

“The Musi river development project would be executed with high standards for the benefit of the local people. The government would also accord priority to the conservation of the environment, without disturbing the natural resources in the execution of riverfront development project,” he said.