CM Revanth seeks NDB funds for Hyderabad Metro Rail, other projects

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested the New Development Bank (NDB) to provide funds for the construction of second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail project and other infrastructure projects in the state.
NDB Director General DJ Pandian called on the chief minister at the Secretariat on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that the state government has chalked out plans to take up the Musi rejuvenation project by developing the Musi riverfront area. As part of the project, works related to preserving the river and stabilising water flow would be taken up, he added.
“The Musi river development project would be executed with high standards for the benefit of the local people. The government would also accord priority to the conservation of the environment, without disturbing the natural resources in the execution of riverfront development project,” he said.
Aid for construction of hosps, housing projects
The chief minister requested the bank to support the second phase of Metro Rail project in Hyderabad and establish training institutes to provide training and technical skills. He also requested the NDB to provide financial assistance for the construction of hospitals, hostel buildings of educational institutions and housing projects, which are being undertaken by the State government. He also sought funds for the establishment of waste treatment plants.
Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to CM Seshadri, Finance Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy and bank representatives participated in the meeting.