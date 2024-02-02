Ex-inspector seeks anticipatory bail in hit & run case involving ex-MLA’s son in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a surprising turn of events, B Durga Rao, former Inspector of Police in Panjagutta, has filed a Criminal Petition in the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a hit and run case involving Sahil alias Rahil Amir and also known as Baba, the son of former MLA Shakeel of the Bodhan Assembly constituency and 12 others.

The case, registered at the Panjagutta Police Station on December 24, 2023, when Sahil and his friends allegedly recklessly hit a barricade opposite the Camp Office, Begumpet, while driving a BMW under the influence of alcohol.

Durga Rao, currently evading arrest, is accused of conspiring with former MLA Shakeel and another former Inspector of Police of Nizamabad, Barigela Danpal Prem Kumar. The petitioner claims that they assisted Sahil in fleeing the country after the incident. However, despite being the car driver, Sahil was not arrested by Rao, instead he allegedly helped him escape from the crime scene.

While Inspector of Police Nizamabad, Prem Kumar, has surrendered before the police and is in judicial remand, Durga Rao claims innocence. He contends that he has an unblemished career in the Police Department and asserts that his arrest at this stage would cause him irreparable harm.