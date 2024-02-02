Minister Gadkari asks Telangana to fast-track tender process for RRR works

HYDERABAD: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari asked the state government to fast-track tender process for Regional Ring Road (RRR) works. Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Gadkari in Delhi on Thursday to discus various issues related to the state. During the meeting, Venkat Reddy thanked the Union minister for upgrading 2,525 km state roads into national highways, taking the total length of highways to 4,987 km.

Venkat Reddy wanted the Union minister to upgrade 15 more roads in the state into national highways. Out of the 15 roads proposed by the state, the minister wanted the Centre first take up upgradation of six roads, covering a distance of 780 km in 2024-25.

These six roads are: Choutuppal-Amangal-Shadnagar (182km), Marikal-Narayanpet-Ram Samudram (63km), Peddapalli-Kataram (66km), Pullur-Almapur-Atchampet-Dindi-Nalgonda (225km), Wanparthy-Kothakot-Gadwal- Mantralyam(110km),Manneguda-Vikarabad-Tandur-Zaheerabad-Bidar (134km), total 780 km.

Later speaking to reporters, Komatireddy aid that the Union minister assured to release Rs 300 crore for the construction of RoBs.