Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy asks TDP to support Cong in LS polls

KHAMMAM: Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday met the leaders of TDP and CPI (ML) Praja Pandha party and urged them to extend their support to the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the TDP cadre and leaders at their party office in Khammam, the minister said: “The Congress emerged victorious in the Assembly elections with the support of TDP. In the erstwhile Khammam district in particular, the TDP cadre worked hard for the victory of Congress candidates and helped in dethroning the ‘dictator’ KCR.” “In Lok Sabha elections too, you should support the Congress,” Srinivasa Reddy added.

Later, he visited CPI(ML) Praja Pandha party office and interacted with its state leaders, including Potu Ranga Rao. While thanking them for supporting the Congress in the Assembly polls, he urged them to provide similar support for the grand old party in the Lok Sabha elections.