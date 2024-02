HYDERABAD: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh agreed to hand over common irrigation projects and their components to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday.

During a meeting here at Jala Soudha, the officials of both states agreed to hand over the projects. However, Telangana has laid out certain conditions to the KRMB, specifying that protocols and decisions regarding water sharing must be established. The quantum of water to be shared would be decided by the three-member committee of the Board.

Telangana officials also expressed concerns stating that Andhra Pradesh is using Krishna water outside the basin. Now, with the KRMB operating the projects, the states will have to provide the required manpower.

Speaking to reporters later, AP irrigation engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy said that the government already issued GOs to hand over the projects. The AP government has no reservations in handing over the common projects to the Board, he added.