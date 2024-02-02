Telangana Discom director gets the boot for survey on pump sets

HYDERABAD: The state government has removed TSSPDCL director Srinivasa Reddy from duty and transferred superintending engineer NSR Murthy for conducting a survey on agriculture pump sets recently in Mahbubnagar district.

At a meeting with officials here on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his ire at the officials for conducting the survey. The chief minister warned that the government would initiate stringent action against officials who create trouble for the people and bring bad repute to the government. He said that the government would not tolerate any official take decisions without consulting his or her superiors.

This issue came up for discussion during the review meeting chaired by the chief minister on the status of the applications received in the recently conducted Praja Palana at the Secretariat. Revanth questioned TS Transco chairman and managing director SAM Rizvi about the survey of agricultural pump sets. The chief minister asked him whether action was taken against the officials responsible.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was also present in the meeting, told the chief minister that the issue of survey of pump sets was also brought to his notice. Vikramarka said that TS Discom director (operations) J Srinivasa Reddy gave the orders without any departmental decision and superintendent engineer (SE) NSR Murthy implemented them. The deputy chief minister informed Revanth that Srinivasa Reddy was removed from duty and the SE was transferred.

The chief minister cautioned the officials to stop making decisions on their own. The government would not tolerate actions that would cause it embarrassment, Revanth said.