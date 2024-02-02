Tollywood drugs case: Court dismisses 6 cases for lack of evidence

HYDERABAD: In a major setback to the Prohibition and Excise department, six of the eight cases filed against Tollywood celebrities in the 2017 drugs case have been dismissed by a city court, bringing the focus on the investigation and failure in gathering evidence and following due procedure.
The case was registered by the Prohibition and Excise department following a crackdown on the kingpin Calvin Mascarenhas in 2018. Following the crackdown, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and the probe into eight cases involving Tollywood figures including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Puri Jagannadh, Navdeep, Subbaraju and others intensified.
Later, the SIT summoned various actors, directors and producers from Tollywood. The case was then taken up by the ED due to the alleged money laundering involved in the drug, and the suspects were subjected to further questioning.
Tollywood stars complied with summons, provided samples of hair and nails for processing at the FSL. However, the court has now dismissed the case citing irregularities in the process of sample collection and submission to FSL, rendering it invalid.
Six cases were dismissed by the court due to insufficient evidence and witnesses. The Excise department is now facing allegations of not following standard procedures in its investigation. Despite months of investigation, questioning and collection of samples from the suspects, the department failed to build a strong case against them.
A source revealed that only samples from actors Puri Jagannadh and Tarun were tested by the FSL, and there was no trace of drugs in their bodies. Considering the FSL report and lack of evidence, the court dismissed the six cases against the accused. Meanwhile, hearings in other drug cases, including the case Tollywood actor Navdeep, continue.