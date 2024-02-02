Tollywood drugs case: Court dismisses 6 cases for lack of evidence

HYDERABAD: In a major setback to the Prohibition and Excise department, six of the eight cases filed against Tollywood celebrities in the 2017 drugs case have been dismissed by a city court, bringing the focus on the investigation and failure in gathering evidence and following due procedure.

The case was registered by the Prohibition and Excise department following a crackdown on the kingpin Calvin Mascarenhas in 2018. Following the crackdown, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and the probe into eight cases involving Tollywood figures including Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Puri Jagannadh, Navdeep, Subbaraju and others intensified.

Later, the SIT summoned various actors, directors and producers from Tollywood. The case was then taken up by the ED due to the alleged money laundering involved in the drug, and the suspects were subjected to further questioning.