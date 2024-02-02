Will implement 2 more guarantees soon: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that two more guarantees, out of the six the Congress promised to the people of Telangana, would be implemented soon and the funds for the same would be allocated in the 2024-25 Budget.

The chief minister held a review meeting on Praja Palana programme. During the meeting, he said that all the eligible persons who submitted their applications during Praja Palana events will receive the benefits.

He directed the officials to make preparations for the implementation of two more guarantees. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were present at the meeting.

The chief minister held a discussion with the officials on the implementation of gas cylinder for Rs 500 schemes, construction of Indiramma houses and the supply of free electricity up to 200 units.

He asked the officials to be ready with the necessary action plan for implementation of these three guarantees, two of those with immediate effect.