Will implement 2 more guarantees soon: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that two more guarantees, out of the six the Congress promised to the people of Telangana, would be implemented soon and the funds for the same would be allocated in the 2024-25 Budget.
The chief minister held a review meeting on Praja Palana programme. During the meeting, he said that all the eligible persons who submitted their applications during Praja Palana events will receive the benefits.
He directed the officials to make preparations for the implementation of two more guarantees. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were present at the meeting.
The chief minister held a discussion with the officials on the implementation of gas cylinder for Rs 500 schemes, construction of Indiramma houses and the supply of free electricity up to 200 units.
He asked the officials to be ready with the necessary action plan for implementation of these three guarantees, two of those with immediate effect.
Beneficiaries and funds
The CM also inquired about the financial requirement for the implementation of each guarantee and the details of the number of beneficiaries under each scheme. He advised the finance officials to earmark funds for these schemes in the Budget.
Revanth will hold another meeting with the Cabinet sub-committee before the commencement of the Assembly session and take a final decision in this regard.
It may be mentioned here that the Praja Palana programme was conducted from December 28, 2023 to January 6 across the state. The government received applications from people who are eligible to avail the benefit of five guarantees, in the gram sabhas and ward meetings. A total of 1,09,01,255 applications were registered and data entry was completed in a record time on January 12.
Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that some people have submitted more than one application and some of them did not furnish the required details like Aadhaar and ration card numbers. The CM then advised the officials to re-examine such applications and conduct a field visit, if necessary, to verify the details.
The officials were suggested to verify the details of the applicants multiple times, if required, to ensure that the no eligible person is deprived of scheme benefits. Arrangements would be made to rectify the errors or mistakes in the applications in the MPDO offices or in the next Praja Palana programme.
The chief minister warned the officials not to impose unnecessary rules for the implementation of the guarantees. A mechanism would be developed to ensure every eligible applicant receives the benefits.
The CM also directed the officials to make receipt of applications a continuous process, giving an opportunity to those who did not submit their application earlier.
Multiple applications
