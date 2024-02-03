Handing over irrigation projects not acceptable to people of Telangana: BRS MPs

HYDERABAD: BRS MPs on Friday said that the decision of Jal Shakti Ministry on handing over certain irrigation projects to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was unacceptable to the people of Telangana.

BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao and other MPs met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi and submitted a representation to this effect.

“Telangana has not agreed to hand over the head works to KRMB. But the opposite view was recorded in the minutes of Jal Shakti meeting,” the BRS MPs told the Union minister.

They said that Telangana was willing to hand over the projects if the conditions put in by the state are accepted.

They noted that the state was willing to consider an ad hoc operation protocol if the Krishna river water is shared between AP and TS in the 50:50 ratio.

The BRS MPs told the Union minister that the MDDL of Srisailam shall be +830 feet as per KWDT-I Award. Outside basin, diversions from Srisailam reservoir shall be limited to 34 tmcft, which were approved by Central Water Commission, they said and added that there was no need to deploy the CRPF personnel on the left half of Nagarjuna Sagar project.

Conditions apply, says TS Irrigation secy

Hyderabad: Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja on Friday said that Telangana set several conditions for handing over the common irrigation projects of AP and TS to the KRMB. In a statement issued here, he said that all the conditions of Telangana have been conveyed to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. All these conditions have also been mentioned in the previous meetings. He said that the KRMB’s responsibility is only to release water and water maintenance. The projects would be maintained by the respective states, he added. Stating that the Jal Shakti Ministry did not “properly” record the minutes of meeting held on January 17, he said that there was no truth in the claims being made in some reports that the officials have pledged the interests of Telangana to the Centre.