ADILABAD: Sounding the Lok Sabha poll bugle from Indravelly in Adilabad district on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao “would never again become a minister, let alone the chief minister, in this lifetime”.

In a scathing attack on the BRS supremo, Revanth even compared him with Nityananda. “All of you know about Nityananda. He bought an island and declared himself its king. KCR, with his ill-gotten wealth, can also buy an island and declare himself its king. Or he can become the CM of his farmhouse. But KCR will never become the CM again in his present birth. He will not even become a minister. KCR, a sinner (papala bhairavudu) who cheated all sections of the people, is once again seeking power without any shame,” Revanth thundered.

After launching various development works at Indravelly, the chief minister announced at a massive public meeting that the state government would fill up 15,000 constable posts in the next 15 days with the approval of the Cabinet.

Priyanka to launch Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme

Drawing a parallel between his government and the previous BRS regime, Revanth said that KCR provided jobs to his son and daughter, leaving unemployed youths in the state in the lurch.

Stating that 15,000 constable posts would be filled in 15 days, the chief minister said that two guarantees — domestic LPG refill for Rs 500 and up to 200 units of free power — would be implemented shortly. He disclosed that AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi would formally launch the Rs 500 domestic LPG refill scheme.

Recalling that his government recently recruited 7,000 staff nurses in government hospitals and even handed over the appointment letters, Revanth said that the BRS regime neglected recruitment of nurses.

“Not even a single woman got a staff nurse post in BRS rule, but KCR’s daughter K Kavitha was made MLC,” he stated.

Stating that BRS was not a big force at the Centre, Revanth said that there were only NDA and INDIA blocs. “Even if the BRS won a couple of seats, KCR would sell them to Modi,” he claimed, cautioning the public that voting for the BRS was like voting for the BJP.