Modi’s Ram is different from that of others: CPI General Secretary D Raja

HYDERABAD: Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar’s remarks that “if Hindu Raj does become a fact, it will, no doubt, be the greatest calamity for this country,” CPI General Secretary D Raja on Friday said that India is currently facing such a calamity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the CPI’s national council meeting here, he said that “raising the name of Lord Rama, they (BJP) deceive the people”. “Modi’s Ram is different from that of others. Eshwar and Allah are the same. We should remain a secular country,” Raja said.

He allleged that by presenting an interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined the fact that the BJP wants to retain power. Sitharaman has not announced anything for the poor and the toiling masses, he added.

Criticising the BJP government’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, he said: “People need to understand what Modi’s government has done for women, the poor, underprivileged and farmers though it claims that these sections are their focus.”