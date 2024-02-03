Social media is favourite target of hackers: Expert

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime is the crime of the present and the future, said ADGP and Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TS CSB) director Shikha Goel during a workshop for media personnel on ‘cyber hygiene’ at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Friday.

Cybersecurity expert and CEO of Vatins Systems, NV Sunny, DGP Ravi Gupta, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, TS CSB SP Devendra Singh, SP Vishwajeet Kampati and DSP KVM Prasad spoke during the event.

Sunny underscored social media’s vulnerability as a ‘hackers’ favourite target’ and said that Android devices are susceptible to more cyber attacks, followed by Windows operating system. He highlighted the importance of strong, frequently changed passwords with combinations of numbers and special cases and cautioned against using easily guessable options like birthdays or pet names.

Additionally, Sunny cautioned against granting unnecessary app permissions, citing the 2021 Big Basket data breach as an example.

Sunny demonstrated how easily the details of registered Big Basket members are available on the dark web. DGP Ravi Gupta and SP Devendra Singh revealed how personal information could be accessed using a mobile number.

The attendees were urged to adopt strong password habits, be mindful of app permissions, and stay vigilant about data breaches.

Telangana state Cyber Security Bureau has....

 Frozen suspected amounts totaling over Rs 128 crore, the highest in the country

 Refunded close to Rs 8 crore to cybercrime victims, a national record

 Started providing specialised training to 870 cops to exclusively handle cybercrime complaints and related issues at the PS level

 Established 66,726 interstate crime links by gathering accused information from other states, sharing information with concerned police authorities across the country

 Examined close to 19,000 suspicious URLs, 4,481 fraudulent links taken down

 1,638 websites hosting such links or landing from these links were also removed

 Issued 13 critical cyber safety advisories to various government departments for 2023-24

 Blocked 27,600 SIM cards used by cyber criminals; IMEI blocking has also commenced since last month

Many firsts