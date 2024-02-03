Telangana BJP to keep doors open for leaders through Feb

HYDERABAD: With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the state BJP has decided to welcome prominent personalities and several leaders from other parties into the saffron party this month.

The party will also conduct the Parliamentary Pravas Yojana in all the Lok Sabha segments in the state from February 4 to 6.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh will tour Karimnagar, Zaheerabad and Medak segments while seniors leaders like DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, K Laxman will cover other segments.

BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday hinted that more leaders from other parties would be joining the BJP and that the saffron party has decided to dedicate the entire February for new joinings. An action plan is being prepared for this purpose, he said.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s state office bearers here, Kishan wanted the leaders to encourage joinings even at village level. “Political equations in the state are changing rapidly. The mission is not just inviting leaders from other parties but also to enrol prominent persons, including social activists,” Kishan said.

Party offices at all mandals

He suggested that the party’s district presidents set up party offices at all mandal, Assembly and Lok Sabha segment headquarters.

Alleging that the Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin, Kishan wondered why the state government was not taking any action against the corruption perpetrated during the BRS rule.

Saying that a large extent of lands changed hands around Hyderabad during the BRS rule, Kishan demanded that the state government order a probe into it.