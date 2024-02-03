Telangana BJP to keep doors open for leaders through Feb

HYDERABAD: With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the state BJP has decided to welcome prominent personalities and several leaders from other parties into the saffron party this month.
The party will also conduct the Parliamentary Pravas Yojana in all the Lok Sabha segments in the state from February 4 to 6.
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh will tour Karimnagar, Zaheerabad and Medak segments while seniors leaders like DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, K Laxman will cover other segments.
BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday hinted that more leaders from other parties would be joining the BJP and that the saffron party has decided to dedicate the entire February for new joinings. An action plan is being prepared for this purpose, he said.
Addressing a meeting of the party’s state office bearers here, Kishan wanted the leaders to encourage joinings even at village level. “Political equations in the state are changing rapidly. The mission is not just inviting leaders from other parties but also to enrol prominent persons, including social activists,” Kishan said.
Party offices at all mandals
He suggested that the party’s district presidents set up party offices at all mandal, Assembly and Lok Sabha segment headquarters.
Alleging that the Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin, Kishan wondered why the state government was not taking any action against the corruption perpetrated during the BRS rule.
Saying that a large extent of lands changed hands around Hyderabad during the BRS rule, Kishan demanded that the state government order a probe into it.
The BJP leader, however, said that the Congress too was known for corruption. “That’s why the Congress is in power only in two states,” he said.
Sating that his party would expose these two parties in the coming days, Kishan said that the BJP will contest the LS poll alone in the state.
Kishan, meanwhile, said that Congress state secretary Ankireddy Sudheer Reddy has joined the BJP.
The officer bearers meeting adopted two resolutions — one thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the other thanking the Centre for presenting the Union Budget for realising the Viksit Bharat.
Congress govt once again cheated unemployed youth, says Kishan
Criticising the Congress government for not issuing notification for filling Group 1 posts on February 1 as promised in its election manifesto, BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the grand old party has once again hoodwinked the people. “During its poll campaign, the Congress promised that it will issue a job calendar and it also included the same in its poll manifesto.
But after winning the elections and forming the government, it failed to fulfil that promise,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that they waited for February 1 to see if the Congress government will make any announcement with regard to Group 1 notification. “The Congress once again cheated the people. Cheating is in its DNA,” he said. “On behalf of the unemployed youth, I demand that the Congress government release the job calendar immediately,” he added.