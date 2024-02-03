Telangana: Congress wins no-confidence motion against Narayankhed chairperson

SANGAREDDY: The Congress won the no-confidence motion moved against Narayankhed municipal chairperson and vice chairman on Friday. This has paved the way for Congress councillors to become chairman and vice chairman.

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Venkatesh, convened a special municipal all-member meeting following a notice that was issued to him by Congress councillors declaring no confidence against Chairperson Rubina Begum and Vice Chairman Parashuram. A majority of the councillors in the meeting voted in favour of the no-trust motion. The RDO later announced that they will soon hold another meeting for the election. Currently, there are 15 councillors in Narayankhed municipality, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Narayankhed MLA P Sanjeev Reddy and MLC Jeevan Reddy are ex-officio members.

When the voting was held, 11 councillors, MLA Sanjeev Reddy and MLC Jeevan Reddy voted as ex-officio members on behalf of the Congress. With this, Congress won the motion with two-thirds majority.