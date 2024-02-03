Telangana to supply required quantity of rice to Kerala

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday assured the Kerala government that Telangana will supply required quantity of rice to the state. Kerala’s Minister for Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs & Legal Metrology GR Anil called on Uttam at his office in the Secretariat.

During their meeting, which was also attended by the top officials from both the states, they discussed the potential collaborations.

Telangana and Kerala governments are likely to enter a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a primary focus on Kerala’s specific requirements for a preferred variety of rice cultivated in Telangana.