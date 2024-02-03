Telangana

Telangana to supply required quantity of rice to Kerala

During their meeting, which was also attended by the top officials from both the states, they discussed the potential collaborations.
Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks to his counterpart from Kerala GR Anil at his office in the Secretariat on Friday
Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks to his counterpart from Kerala GR Anil at his office in the Secretariat on Friday
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday assured the Kerala government that Telangana will supply required quantity of rice to the state. Kerala’s Minister for Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs & Legal Metrology GR Anil called on Uttam at his office in the Secretariat.

Telangana and Kerala governments are likely to enter a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a primary focus on Kerala’s specific requirements for a preferred variety of rice cultivated in Telangana.

rice
N Uttam Kumar Reddy
GR Anil

