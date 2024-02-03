Two Andhra Pradesh constables held for peddling 22 kg of ganja

HYDERABAD: Two police constables from Andhra Pradesh were apprehended in Bachupally while allegedly transporting 22 kilograms of ganja from Machilipatnam of Krishna district on Friday morning.

The accused, identified as Head Constable Sagar Patnaik and Constable Srinivas from the third battalion of AP Special Police in Kakinada, were apprehended by the Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT) during a routine check. The constables were found to be on medical leave when they allegedly decided to transport ganja for easy money.

Police suspect that the duo might have misused their police identification cards to bypass security checks at various inter-state checkpoints along the Machilipatnam-Bachupally route. It is estimated that they may have crossed at least 10 checkpoints undetected before being apprehended in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the suppliers from whom the duo procured ganja informed the constables that they would receive the contact information of the peddlers once they reached Bachupally. However, the duo were arrested before making it to the destination.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the ganja, the extent of the duo’s involvement in the illegal trade, and whether any other individuals were involved.